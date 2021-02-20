LOOK: Creative PPE designs in fashion contest aimed at helping boost garment sector

Photo from Taytay Tourism Office



MANILA -- To withstand the fallout of COVID-19, the show must go on for the garment capital of the Philippines.

However, instead of the dazzling gowns that graced the catwalks of Taytay, Rizal during the Hamaka Festival for decades, models strutted on the runway stripped of a live audience and wearing the latest fashion must-haves: personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Because of the global situation, in lieu of the usual series of pageants, we switched to a fashion design contest where the theme is the new normal. Imbis na gowns, dresses, and other clothes, they created different styles for face masks, face shields, bunny suits, etc.,” tourism head Rod Santos explained.

The tourism chief emphasized they had to adapt to the situation as cancellation was not an option since helping the town’s primary economic driver is among the LGU's top priorities.

According to Santos, the pageants were an opportunity for designers and sewers to showcase their craft.

“The fashion industry is one of the highlights of the Hamaka Festival. So it broke my heart that we had to cancel four pageants this year. It is an important event for our kababayans in the garments sector,” he admitted.

"We are known for ready-to-wear clothes and garment manufacturing. Taytayeno designers are always present during our pageants, they design the gowns worn by the contestants," he recalled.

While COVID-19 robbed the Taytayeños of the aforementioned events, Santos hopes they will still be able to likewise boost their struggling businesses through the competition.

The theme, however, was not selected as parody or comic relief. Santos emphasized the motif mirrors not only the town's resilience but their contribution to the country's fight against the new coronavirus as well.

"We came up with this idea because, during ECQ, when their businesses were shut down, some of the manufacturers and designers diverted to making face masks and PPEs," the tourism chief recalled.

In April, the Taytay municipal government commissioned some of Taytay Tiangge’s manufacturers whose livelihood was brought to a standstill to help ease the high demand for PPEs.

The pivot to reusable face masks, bunny suits, and other medical wear helped quell the shortage of essential gear critically needed by frontline workers at the beginning of the outbreak.

According to Taytay Mayor Joric Gacula, the garment capital's constituents were able to churn out thousands of medical-grade equipment daily for over 100 hospitals and clinics all over the country.

"It became a hit, and it helped both our garment producers and frontliners," the tourism chief recalled.

Santos said the inventive protective apparel paraded in the virtual show can be purchased from the contestants. Individuals may also get in touch with participants whose style caught their attention and commission them for other pieces.

“We are hoping it will pique the interest of the viewers and let them get to know more about our talented local designers with diverse backgrounds. We have a lot,” he enthused.

