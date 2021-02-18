WATCH: A look inside Ion Perez’s massive closet

Ion Perez shows a glimpse of his walk-in closet in his first YouTube vlog. YouTube: Ion Perez

MANILA — Ion Perez shared a glimpse of his massive closet in his first-ever vlog, as he spoke about fashion and his upcoming lead role debut in a film.

In the vlog, Perez welcomed viewers into his shared home with his partner, comedian Vice Ganda. Particularly, fans were shown two rooms where they store their clothes.

Perez was packing for his “lock-in” taping for the upcoming sexy comedy film “Kaka,” where he will co-star with Sunshine Guimary.

As he picked outfits for the week-long filming, Perez talked about his style in fashion, saying he foremost wants to look neat and presentable.

“Hindi ko alam maging pogi, e,” he quipped. “Basta ako, alam ko lang, maayos lang ako manamit.”

He recalled that as a child, and admittedly lacking self-confidence at the time, he would be bullied and called “mabaho” and “pangit.”

“Ayoko nang marinig ulit ‘yun. Iyon ‘yung isa sa mga motivation ko… Hanggang ngayon tandang-tanda ko iyon. Kayo, ha, magbago na kayo. Mga babae pa naman kayo,” he said.

Clarifying he no longer has ill feelings toward them — “peace na tayo!” he told the camera — Perez said that experience of bullying served to better himself, in terms of physical appearance.

Watch his entire vlog below: