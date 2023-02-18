Pageant queens banner Miss Universe PH official candidates

MANILA – Former runner-up finishers and past winners in various pageants spearheaded the official candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2023.
The Miss Universe Philippines organization on Saturday named the 40 candidates who will vie for the most coveted national crown in the county.
Leading the pack are 2022 Miss Universe Philippines Tourism Michelle Dee and 2022 Miss Universe Philippines Charity Pauline Amelinckx. They both fell short from winning the title last year from eventual winner Celeste Cortesi.
Also making the cut is Samantha Panlilio, who represented the country in the 2021 Miss Grand International stage in Thailand.
Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner up Emmanuelle Camcam will also try her luck as she joined the pageant alongside former courtside reporter Angelique Manto.
The winner of the 2023 national pageant will be the Philippines' representative in the next Miss Universe pageant.
She will succeed Cortesi, who failed to enter the semifinals of the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States last January.
Here are the 40 official candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2023:
- Pauline Amelinckx
- Krishnah Marie Gravidez
- Jannarie Zarzoso
- Joemay-an Leo
- Jan Mari Bordon
- Princess Anne Marcos
- Rein Hillary Carrascal
- Karen Joyce Olfato
- Clariele Dacanay
- Samantha Alexandra Panlilio
- Breanna Marie Evans
- Christine Joyce Salcedo
- Louise Joy Gallardo
- Kimberlyn Jane Acob
- Vanessa Tse Wing
- Laicka Implamado
- Hyra Desiree Betito
- Mary Angelique Manto
- Nikki Justine Breedveld
- Vanessa Matzeit
- Klyza Castro
- Christine Juliane Opiaza
- Michelle Dee
- Airissh Ramos
- Evangeline Fuentes
- Lesly Joy Sim
- Mary Eileen Gonzales
- Layla Adriatico
- Christiana Afia Yeaboah
- Clare Inso
- Alexandra Bollier
- Shayne Glenmae Maquiran
- Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam
- Kali Navea-Huff
- Iman Franchesca Cristal
- Dianne Padillo
- Kimberly Escartin
- Diane Mae Refugio
- Chloei Darl Gabales
- Avery Mariane Sucgang
Related video: