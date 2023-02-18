Pageant queens banner Miss Universe PH official candidates

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines' Facebook page

MANILA – Former runner-up finishers and past winners in various pageants spearheaded the official candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization on Saturday named the 40 candidates who will vie for the most coveted national crown in the county.

Leading the pack are 2022 Miss Universe Philippines Tourism Michelle Dee and 2022 Miss Universe Philippines Charity Pauline Amelinckx. They both fell short from winning the title last year from eventual winner Celeste Cortesi.

Also making the cut is Samantha Panlilio, who represented the country in the 2021 Miss Grand International stage in Thailand.

Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner up Emmanuelle Camcam will also try her luck as she joined the pageant alongside former courtside reporter Angelique Manto.

The winner of the 2023 national pageant will be the Philippines' representative in the next Miss Universe pageant.

She will succeed Cortesi, who failed to enter the semifinals of the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States last January.

Here are the 40 official candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2023:

Pauline Amelinckx

Krishnah Marie Gravidez

Jannarie Zarzoso

Joemay-an Leo

Jan Mari Bordon

Princess Anne Marcos

Rein Hillary Carrascal

Karen Joyce Olfato

Clariele Dacanay

Samantha Alexandra Panlilio

Breanna Marie Evans

Christine Joyce Salcedo

Louise Joy Gallardo

Kimberlyn Jane Acob

Vanessa Tse Wing

Laicka Implamado

Hyra Desiree Betito

Mary Angelique Manto

Nikki Justine Breedveld

Vanessa Matzeit

Klyza Castro

Christine Juliane Opiaza

Michelle Dee

Airissh Ramos

Evangeline Fuentes

Lesly Joy Sim

Mary Eileen Gonzales

Layla Adriatico

Christiana Afia Yeaboah

Clare Inso

Alexandra Bollier

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran

Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam

Kali Navea-Huff

Iman Franchesca Cristal

Dianne Padillo

Kimberly Escartin

Diane Mae Refugio

Chloei Darl Gabales

Avery Mariane Sucgang

Related video: