WATCH: KC Concepcion shows part of her 'perfume wardrobe'

MANILA -- After showing her favorite bags and shoes, KC Concepcion gave a glimpse of her perfume collection in her latest vlog post.

The actress and jewelry designer said she keeps her scents in a "perfume wardrobe" which is also decorated with books and pictures.

"So in the same way na meron tayong wardrobe para sa mga damit natin, or meron tayong shoe shelves para sa pag-organize ng shoes natin, or maybe mga bag shelves or bag cabinets for our purses and our handbags, I want to encourage you guys to also make a perfume cabinet or perfume wardrobe," she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Concepcion's "perfume wardrobe" contains a combination of commercial fragrances and lesser known brands, as well as scents for the home.

She said she gravitates toward "sexy" scents, which she compared to warm caramel.

Some of the bottles Concepcion pulled out were Marc Jacobs' Decadence, which she said is her "clubbing perfume," Carolina Herrera's Good Girl which is shaped like a shoe, Kilian home spray, Frederic Malle's Eau de Magnolia, and Francis Kurkdjian's Aqua Universalis and Amyris.

"But I have to admit, I have still kept a secret stash in my bedroom with all of my sexiest scents for my own personal pleasure. Because I believe that perfume... is not just an accessory, it's a personal companion," she said.

Related video: