Book Stop project in Intramuros resumes operations

MANILA – Are you into books? Here's something to celebrate: the Book Stop project in Intramuros, Manila has resumed operations on Wednesday, February 17.

The project gives free access, free reading and free book exchanges in line with its goal to entice more people into reading “and promote the sharing of ideas through the redistribution of books.”

In a Facebook announcement on Wednesday, Book Stop said it will be imposing the strict observance of basic health and safety protocols to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Book Stop said it is reserving the right to refuse entry to those who fail to comply with its basic safety procedures.

It is also encouraging people to exchange quality books so others can also enjoy great stories and discover new ideas and information.

Book Stop is located at Plaza Roma, in front of the Manila Cathedral.

According to its Facebook page, the Book Stop won two international awards for the Philippines in 2016: the Architizer Award in New York, and a shortlist to the World Architecture Festival in Berlin.

The project was likewise nominated in 2018 for the Haligi ng Dangal Awards.

Related video: