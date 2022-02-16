Tired of the "continuous harassment" she and her loved ones have been receiving, reigning Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Gomez finally opened up about her breakup with her long-time partner, DJ Kate Jagdon.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts on Wednesday, Gomez said she is breaking her silence "for my own peace of mind and nothing else."

The beauty queen said she had been keeping quiet to focus on the 70th Miss Universe, where she finished in the Top 5.

"Aside from the pressure of representing the country, I had to suffer being scrutinized by people who didn't know my side of the story," she said.

"It didn't bother me that people were spreading rumors. What made me finally say enough is enough is the continuous harassment towards me and my loved ones," she added.

According to Gomez, the hate messages she received on social media about the breakup, particularly from Jagdon's followers, friends, and family, took a toll on her mental health.

"I can only endure so much for too long," she admitted. "It is hard to advocate for mental health when I myself struggled through pressure, anxiety, and even depression."

Addressing those who called her out for allegedly using being an LGBT member for clout, Gomez said: "Clout chasing is staying in a toxic relationship just to keep you people entertained."

Screenshot from @beatriceluigigmz on Instagram Stories

HER SIDE OF THE STORY

According to Gomez, the breakup happened after she learned that Jagdon has not been loyal to her.

"When I was on my way to the MUPH competition, after a series of confrontations I learned that she had already been entertaining a person named 'Adam' for over a year during our relationship, she's made out with someone, made a move on other girls, and have been going out more often than usual that there were even times she wouldn't come home for days," she said.

"I wouldn't know where she was or who she was with. I didn't recognize her anymore and things began to change," she added. "People warned me about what she's been doing and yet I continued to defend her, and even tried my best to make it work."

And while she also acknowledged her mistakes in the relationship, Gomez stressed that Jagdon became the "victim" in the breakup "because she chose to."

"She didn't have to explain herself because I was already being antagonized and everyone's sympathy was with her," she said.

In the end, Gomez thanked all those who were "constantly present" to support her, unlike those who only showed up after her Top 5 finish in Miss Universe.

And despite the split, the beauty queen hopes for the best for Jagdon. "I did love her. I don't regret anything in the six years that we've been together. I loved her until the last day I was with her," she said.

"We both deserve to be happy... Genuinely happy," she ended.

Screenshot from @beatriceluigigmz on Instagram Stories

Screenshot from @beatriceluigigmz on Instagram Stories

Gomez made the statement about her breakup with Jagdon a day after sharing a photo of her with her Valentine date.

While she did not name who her date was, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines tagged musician John Odin in a different picture of them from the same day on Instagram Stories.

Related video: