Pasig's The Grove introduces streetside concept as it adapts to new normal

MANILA -- Like many other properties in the metro, Pasig's The Grove Retail Row is adapting to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The row of restaurants around The Grove by Rockwell now offer a streetside experience, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy all-day al fresco dining.

Participating establishments include Om Indian Kitchen, Asakusa: Home of Tempura, Bueno Tapas & Wine Restaurant, The Gardens, Tartufo Ristorante, Sunrise Buckets, Hanamaruken Ramen, and Starbucks.

According to The Rockwellist, the property company's online magazine, the streetside dining concept was launched last February 12.

Last year, a local interior designer said outdoor dining may become the new norm as restaurants need to focus on creating a "feeling of safety" for customers amid the pandemic.

Michael Pizarro, who focused on designing restaurants in his first decade in the industry, went on to stress the importance of assigning zones in the "new normal."

He said owners should consider the following: customer flow, service flow, and product flow.

Prior to The Grove Retail Row, malls across the country have also been offering different ways to elevate the al fresco experience to customers.

