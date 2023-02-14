'Furst Date': PAWS opens shelter for animal lovers on V-Day

Pet lover Grace Burgos and a rescued dog named Hawthorne go on their “furst date” at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) facility in Katipunan, Quezon City on Valentine's Day. Organized by the animal rights group, “Furst Dates” allow pet lovers to spend time with rescued animals who lack human interaction due to the pandemic, as a unique and fulfilling Valentine’s Day experience. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

No date this Valentine's Day? The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has you covered. For only 750 pesos you can go on a "furst date" with cute and cuddly fur babies sheltered at the PAWS office in Quezon City.

You can choose your "fur date" through their gallery of cats and dogs that were rescued by PAWS.

The fee includes 30 minutes of "me time" with your chosen pet, light snacks for humans, treats for the fur baby, and a mug as a souvenir.

Guests can choose from a variety of Instagrammable booths.

"They can spend 30 minutes inside the booth that they choose. If ever they want to extend, they can walk the dogs outside or pwede nasa cattery area sila," said Sharon Yap, Education Officer of PAWS.

Proceeds of the Furst Date will go to the PAWS fund.

But if you're looking for a more intimate date with your fur babies, there's a Pet Cafe in San Juan that might suit you.

You can either bring your own pet as your date or choose from the in-house dogs and cats that are available.

Their menu consists of a variety of pasta both for humans and pets.