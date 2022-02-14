Photo from Xylo at The Palace's Facebook page

MANILA -- Taguig superclub XYLO at The Palace announced Sunday that it is set to reopen this week as the country's COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

In a Facebook post, XYLO said it will operate "in a limited capacity in compliance with IATF and Taguig Safe City guidelines" starting Thursday, February 17.

It added that only vaccinated guests will be accepted inside the premises.

XYLO has been mounting online events as it remained closed during the pandemic, and finally reopened to vaccinated guests last November.

It once again temporarily ceased operations in January, following the explosive rise in COVID-19 cases after the holidays.