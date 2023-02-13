US-based Filipino artist Jefrë Figueras Manuel is back in the Philippines for his first ever solo museum exhibition in the country.

Speaking on ANC’s “Headstart” on Monday morning, Manuel discussed the theme of his upcoming museum show.

“It’s very special. I had my first ever US museum solo show two years ago called 'Points of Connection.' It was really about me connecting my art to people. When I had the opportunity, when I got invited to do an exhibit here at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila, the show format became – instead of 'Points of Connection' – 'Points of Origin,'” he said.

Manuel explained that the show would revolve around his personal journey and exploration of his roots, and it would also showcase his public artworks with the Filipino people.

Saying his creations are “not about me but about the people,” Manuel said: “Everything that I’ve done in terms of when I create art in the public is really about me researching the context and people and the culture that occupy that, and creating one of a kind pieces that inspired the materialism and the formation of what I’m creating there.”

Manuel, however, admitted that he also runs out of ideas sometimes, adding that it’s the hardest thing when one is doing “one of a kind” pieces.

“It’s how many things can you do. It’s really about research based and really simplifying it. Maybe we have a million ideas but my talent is really to be able to come up with ideas in a quick way that is really simple and easy to understand for the people.”

"Points of Origin" will open to the public on February 15 in time for the Art Fair Philippines Week. It will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila located at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

“You’ll see my work 'Points of Origin' that talks about my issues with heart disease, my issues with immigration and then my signature box series, the metal sculptures that you’ve seen over Manila, all large scale in smaller ways,” he said.