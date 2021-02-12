Valentine's Day 2021: Bizu goes all out with special treats for gifts or home dates



MANILA -- Bizu Patisserie aims to make Valentine’s Day 2021 sweeter and delicious with dessert treats and date boxes aplenty. Whether it’s to celebrate heart’s day with friends, your significant other, or your family, Bizu has a box of treats both savory and sweet.

Let’s start with the sweet.

Bizu's special gift boxes. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Known for their decadent French macarons, Valentin is Bizu’s special Valentine’s edition macaron de Paris. Ruby red with a filling of strawberry jelly and Malagos chocolate ganache, the macaron has one side dipped in chocolate and pralines. Valentin has textures and flavors — not just sweet, there’s buttery-nutty goodness, and even balancing sourness from the strawberry. Very addicting.

This year, Bizu created two Valentine’s Day cakes. There’s the Romance Cake, the classic dark chocolate ganache cake with layers of chocolate cake sandwiching crème brulee and caramel fillings. Balanced in sweetness thanks to the topping of farm-fresh local strawberries, this heart-shaped cake is a must for chocoholics.

Romance Cake. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

For something sweeter, there’s the La Vie en Rose (Life in Pink). This drip cake is made from layers of sponge cake with strawberry sauce, rose essence, and Chantilly cream. Topped with fresh strawberries, meringue and petit macaron de Paris, it’s the Valentine’s cake for those looking for something sweet and pretty.

Chocolate-dipped imported strawberries. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Nothing says ‘you’re special’ like a heart-shaped box of chocolate-dipped imported strawberries. Dipped in candy chocolate that gives a beautiful snap as you bite into it, Bizu Patisserie makes their strawberries extra fancy with an additional layer of sheen thanks to edible glitter. (Available in 3, 5, and 10 pieces.)

Truffle Pyramids. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

For a more chocolatey alternative, Bizu also offers glittering Truffle Pyramids. These bite-sized morsels of chocolate ganache encased in shiny chocolate colors come in different flavors and names. There’s the Antoinette (green with pistachio cream and white chocolate), Rose Champagne (pink with rose champagne and white and dark chocolate), Caramella (golden caramel with fleur de sel de carague caramel and dark chocolate), Macadamia Honey (red with macadamia nuts, dark chocolate and acacia honey), and Dominique (purple and sugarless with dark chocolate). You can even customize your truffle box to your preferred flavors.

Charming love box. Handout

But if you’re in the mood to seduce and awe with gifts, there’s the Bizu’s Love Boxes. Only available until February 15, there are nine kinds of love boxes filled with Bizu treats like the aforementioned chocolate-covered strawberries and Valentin macarons, together with romantic mood-inducing items like a bottle of miniature Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial, or forever flowers.

For those of us thinking of celebrating Valentine’s Day at home whether it’s treating your family or your significant other, Bizu’s presents Date Boxes.

Date Box. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Designed to make your date night at home easy and delicious, the Date Box has dishes from Bizu’s restaurant and catering menu in easy to heat containers. A box has a complete menu from salad, soup, main entrees, to dessert. Just heat and plate dishes like their 10-hour roast beef, halibut in dill beurre blanc, prime rib eye, strawberry shortcake trifle, mashed potato, linguine truffle pasta, then light some candles for ambiance, and it’s like you’re in a restaurant! Available for lunch or dinner.

Date Box. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

All of Bizu’s Valentine treats are available in their branches in Greenbelt 2, Greenhills Promenade, Alabang Town Center, Rockwell Powerplant, and Robinsons Magnolia. Cakes and boxes can also be ordered online via www.bizu.ph for delivery.



