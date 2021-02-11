Ang Dating Daan's Bro. Eli Soriano passes away

Photo from Bro. Eliseo "Eli" Soriano's Facebook page

MANILA (UPDATED) - Ang Dating Daan's Bro. Eliseo "Eli" Soriano has passed away, his religious group Members Church of God International said early Friday.

He was 73.

The group announced the televangelist's demise in a Facebook post, but did not disclose the cause of his death.

"It is with deep sadness, yet with full faith in the Almighty, that we announce the passing of our beloved and one and only Bro. Eliseo "Eli" Soriano - a faithful preacher, brother, father and grandfather to many," the group said in a statement.

Statement from Members Church of God International's Facebook page

Soriano was well known as the host of the radio and television program "Ang Dating Daan", which started airing on radio in 1980. By 1983, the show also became a television program.

According to Members Church of God International, Ang Dating Daan currently airs in 73 countries worldwide .

Soriano was born in Pasay City in 1947 and grew up in Pampanga.

Soriano was the "Overall Servant" of the Members Church of God International, a Christian religious organization with headquarters in Pampanga.

He was well known for "Bible Expositions" wherein guests ask impromptu questions personally or via live video streaming or telephone calls.

Soriano was also critical of what he said are "doctrinal errors" of other religious groups.