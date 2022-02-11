Miss World PH 2022 coronation night set on May 29

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines has officially kicked off the search for its next batch of candidates.

Organizers announced on Friday that beauty queen hopefuls may submit their applications until April 8, with screenings to start on April 19.

The coronation night, on the other hand, is scheduled on May 29.

To be qualified for this year's Miss World Philippines competition, applicants must be aged 17 to 26 years old, at least 5-foot-4 in height, is a Filipino citizen and Philippine passport holder, and has never been married or borne children.

She should also have "a pleasing personality, good moral character, grace, and poise."

The reigning titleholders are led by Miss World Philippines Tracy Perez. She is set to compete in the 70th Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico this March.

