Valentine's Day 2023: Fun ways to celebrate

MANILA -- Looking for fun ways to celebrate the Valentine season? We've got you covered.

GET A PAIR OF LITERARY-THEMED GIFTS

Who said only the ladies can get gifts for Valentine's Day? Book-loving couples will surely love these literary-themed items by Arts & Letters, such as frosted mugs inspired by "The Little Prince" and "Alice in Wonderland."

The mugs come in pairs, and are bundled with a pack of barako blend coffee from Benguet. Other themed gifts, which also come in sets of two, include scented candles, tumblers, planners, face masks, tote bags, and notebooks.

Arts & Letters products are available on Instagram and Facebook (@artsandlettersmanila).

GO ON A WELLNESS JOURNEY

Couples who wish to achieve harmony of the mind, body, and spirit this Valentine's Day can go on a wellness journey curated by Nuwa Spa and Nobu Spa, both located at City of Dreams Manila.

Nuwa Spa offers the Soul Mate package (P14,800 net), which is a combination of a bespoke body scrub for 30 minutes, followed by a 90-minute Nuwa signature massage treatment. There is also the Better Half package (P18,800 net), which includes a 30-minute flower bath, a 90-minute intensive muscle release session, and a 45-minute OM express facial, as well as a complimentary red wine with flower box.

Nobu Spa, on the other hand, has the Romantic Indulgence I (P10,800 net) and Romantic Indulgence II (P15,800 net) packages. The first treatment comes with a box of flowers, a 30-minute coffee scrub, and a 60-minute Renewal massage; while the second option has the additional 30-minute Express Relief facial and a glass of red wine.

For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 8800-8080 or visit the City of Dreams Manila website.

MAKE FLOWER-GIVING MORE MEANINGFUL

Planning to buy flowers for your special someone? Here's your chance to make your Valentine purchase more meaningful.

FlowerStore.ph has partnered with ABS-CBN Foundation, with the former donating proceeds from Valentine sales to the latter until February 14.

Customers have the chance to donate to the foundation when they purchase Valentine bouquets or gifts at the FlowerStore.ph website.

ABS-CBN Foundation is a non-profit organization known for its advocacies on child welfare and protection, environmental conservation, education, disaster response, resilience and rehabilitation, and sustainable livelihood and community development.

SET THE MOOD WITH A VALENTINE MALL SHOW

Set the mood for love this Valentine's Day by checking out these special performances at Robinsons Malls.

On February 12, mallgoers at Robinsons Magnolia will be serenaded by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, which has performed in hundreds of concerts, theater performances, and weddings. Show starts at 4 p.m.

Local pop-rock group The Juans, on the other hand, will make stops at various Robinsons Malls this February. The band, known for hits such as "Atin ang Mundo," "Istorya," and "Hindi Tayo Puwede," will perform at Robinsons Manila (February 14, 4 p.m.), Robinsons Galleria (February 19, 3 p.m.), and Robinsons Antipolo (February 22, 4 p.m.).

All performances are free, with mallgoers asked to download the RMalls+ app before watching the shows.

SHOP FOR A PHONE AND SNAG VALENTINE FREEBIES

Can't decide between flowers and a mobile phone? This promo by Vivo Philippines allows you to get both.

Customers to buy any of the latest Vivo smartphones worth P10,000 or above from February 10 to 19 can get a free 24k gold rose bouquet or necklace and blue rose gift box.

They can present the receipt of their purchased unit to claim the freebies at Vivo concept stores, exhibits, kiosks, or select multi-brand stores. Customers can only claim one gift of their choice and depending on the availability of stocks.

SIGN UP FOR A FREE CARPOOL BLIND DATE

Singles can make the most out of their time spent in traffic this Valentine's Day with this collaboration between Closeup and JoyRide.

Those who are 18 years old and above can sign up for #RideCloser, where they can be set up for a free carpool blind date based on their age, preference, drop-off location, and time of trip.

Organizers said icebreakers and fun Valentine activities will be included in the ride to encourage participants to get closer and have an actual date while in transit.

More details are available on the social media pages of Closeup and JoyRide.

VISIT A JAPANESE VALENTINE FAIR

This Valentine season, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is hosting a fair that brings a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun to Metro Manila.

The Nukumori Valentine’s Fair runs until February 14 at the Mitsukoshi Mall BGC Events Space in Taguig. It features Japan's well-loved and premium confections, as well as sweet liquors.

Among these are the Sanporoku Baumkuchen from Hokkaido and Hakata Amaou Marugoto Strawberry Daifuku from Fukuoka, and liquors such as Little Kiss Coffee Shochu.

More details are available on the JETRO Philippines website.

WATCH TOP OPM BANDS

Two top OPM bands await singles and couples at Hard Rock Cafe this Valentine season.

It's a date with South Border at Hard Rock Cafe Glorietta on February 13, 9 p.m. The band is known for its R&B repertoire, with much-loved hits such as "Rainbow and "Kahit Kailan."

Over at Hard Rock Cafe Conrad Manila is True Faith, known for classics such as "Perfect" and "Huwag Na Lang Kaya." Their show is set on February 14, 9 p.m.

Tickets are at P2,000 per head, which is inclusive of entrance fee and P1,000 consumable on food and drinks.