Doug, Chesca Kramer share tips on how to teach kids about social media

MANILA — Celebrity couple Doug and Chesca Kramer on Tuesday shared tips on how they teach their kids to use social media.

At the launch of parents' guide to Instagram by tech giant Meta, Doug said it is best to be a good example to them.

"If you’re an intentional parent, you also have to be a good example. They (social media) are made for us to be a good example for the kids," Doug said.

"We know they’re busy throughout the day and every dinner time, we make sure there’s no social media and gadget usage and this allows for more connection," he added.

He added that parents and guardians should also be managing the time of their kids with their social media and gadgets.

"You can say that it’s quality time, no distractions and there are times that even when we have our dinner time or personal time when going around the village, we take the time talaga to be intentional to talk about the risks on social media, he said.

"We really need to be involved with your children, to know what they’re searching, know what they’re looking at."

Chesca echoed her husband, noting that there should be a balance between their security and enjoyment.

"We should make sure na they are protected … They know that they’re being loved and know that we are here for them …listening to the things that they worry about or things that they like," she said.

"At the end of the day, I want my children to enjoy but also I want them to know that we are still parents and we know what is best."

