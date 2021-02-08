Samantha Bernardo gives Luneta feeIs at Miss Grand International pictorial

courtesy samantha bernardo/gem tugade

MANILA - Newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Bernardo kicked off her campaign for the international crown by choosing Luneta and the Jose Rizal monument for her first Miss Grand International pictorial.

With Bernardo’s ivory gown, it is a clean shot of the iconic Manila landmark, with one photo blotting out the eyesore photobombing building in the background of the Rizal Monument.

Bernardo’s photographer Gem Tugade skillfully captured the shot with the help of their other teammates Manny Halasan, Kennethr, Diosokarl, Jacatel, Jrcons , Sineldarwin and Nailloungebyaria in the photo session that took the whole day at the Rizal Park.

This is a defining moment for Bernardo who has long dreamed of waving the country’s colors in the international arena.

“As this exciting journey begins, my heart is bursting with gratitude for the numerous people and organizations who took a chance on me and believed in me even when the odds were not in my favor,” Bernardo told ABS-CBN News.

courtesy samantha bernardo/gem tugade

Her pictorial drew support from fellow beauty queens, including Catriona Gray, Gazini Ganados, Nicole Cordoves, Karen Ibasco, Bea Santiago and thousands of pageant fans. Bernardo was also savoring the fact that her name was among the most searched topics on the internet in recent days.

Bernardo is still overwhelmed that she finally achieved her dream after several attempts to win the crown. She thanked the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. for recognizing her value after two runner-up finishes in the pageant in 2018 and 2019.

“Thank you so much Bb. Pilipinas family for trusting me to wear our country's sash and represent our peace-loving people in this year's Ms. Grand International pageant,” said Bernardo, a health advocate.

“This opportunity will help me advance my fight against malaria and hopefully help in defeating the war against this life-threatening disease. I know that to achieve change and implement health programs, peace is vital as everything starts with it and I am honored to be an instrument in making this happen.”

Bernardo, who’s also advancing her campaign for financial independence and responsible money management, also acknowledged the help of her mentor Rodgil Flores and Kagandahang Flores (KF) teams as well as her fans which she fondly calls SAMBERnation.

“Thanks SAMBERnation and the rest of the Filipinos for making this rollercoaster ride exciting and worthwhile,” she said. “This is more than just a personal victory for me and I promise to do my best to make our beautiful islands proud, clinch the elusive crown and be the first Filipina Miss Grand International.”

Bernardo is set to compete with an estimated 50 other candidates at the 8th Miss Grand International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

Related video: