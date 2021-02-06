Star Patroller Ganiel Krishnan screens for Miss World Philippines

Showbiz reporter Ganiel Krishnan is aiming to join the 2021 edition of the Miss World Philippines pageant. Instagram: @ganielkrish

MANILA — Ganiel Krishnan, known to Filipino viewers as a Star Patroller of ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast “TV Patrol,” is hoping to bring home an international crown for the Philippines, as she screened this week as a potential candidate for the national Miss World pageant.

Krishnan, 26, was among the early batch of aspirants who submitted their application and attended the screening for Miss World Philippines 2021 on Thursday.

Applications are open until March 31.

Krishnan, who is half-Indian, is no stranger to pageantry. She represented the Philippines in the 2016 Miss Asia Pacific International pageant, where she finished 2nd runner-up.

Prior to her stint as ABS-CBN News showbiz reporter, Krishnan was a UAAP courtside reporter for Far Eastern University, where she graduated with a mass communication degree.

Krishnan, in her interview during the screening process, said her experience as a journalist has equipped her better for the international stage. For one, it has molded her mission of sharing people’s stories, that would help affect positive change.

On Instagram, Krishnan thanked her followers who have expressed support for her Miss World Philippines bid, despite not being an official candidate yet.

“In this life, it takes so much courage to decide to take on the world in pursuit of our biggest dreams. Scoring a win is never assured even if we give things our best shot,” she wrote.

“This is why, I am both overwhelmed and humbled by the amount of support that I received when I finally took the step to turn one of my biggest dreams into reality. Now I am certain that I will never be alone in my journey wherever this may take me. For now, let us together pray and work for the best results for our efforts.”

Besides the Miss World Philippines title, the pageant will award several more crowns representing other international competitions: Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Multinational Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, and Miss Tourism Philippines.

The schedule for the official pageant activities, including the coronation day, has yet to be announced.