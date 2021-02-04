Donate your quarantine hair for a cause

MANILA – A hospital in Makati City has launched a hair donation drive for the benefit of cancer patients.

Before Christmas last year, Makati Medical City (MMC) posted on its Facebook page about its Make the Kindest Cut campaign.

As a way of giving back during the holiday season, MMC’s post said: “Cut your locks in the most meaningful and selfless way! Your hair donation will definitely put a smile on our cancer patients’ faces.”

In a more recent update, MMC urged people who are planning to cut their long quarantine hair to do it for a good cause.

“Give your locks a purpose! Make a cancer patient smile by donating your hair at MakatiMed Cancer Center,” the post said.

Along with the announcement are the guidelines for those who wish to donate.

According to MMC, if a person wants to help in the cause, the person’s hair should be at least nine inches long. Natural curly and wavy hair is accepted but chemically-treated hair is not qualified.

The ponytailed hair should be placed in a zip lock or re-sealable plastic bag, where the donor’s personal details such as full name, contact number and email address should be indicated.

Related video: