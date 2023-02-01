Nadine Lustre opens up about 'natural evolution' in Vogue feature

MANILA – Nadine Lustre turned to social media to share photos from her recent shoot for a fashion magazine.

As seen in her recent Instagram updates, Lustre was the epitome of style and elegance in her Gucci ensemble as she posed for renowned photographer BJ Pascual for a feature on Vogue Philippines.

In a separate post on its official account, Vogue Philippines dubbed Lustre as a "modern renaissance woman" as the actress delved into her “natural evolution” as an artist.

“There are so many things that I want to do in life. I still want to do acting. I still want to do music. I want to do flower arranging. I want to do artwork. I want to be a full-fledged environmentalist. But the thing is, I only have one body,” Lustre said.

The feature, which is included in the magazine’s February issue, provides a window into Lustre's personal reflections on her journey and her growth, both on a personal and professional level.

The success of Lustre’s movie “Deleter” was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of her 2022, which sealed her working relationship with Viva Films again.

In a previous interview, Lustre wished for “more work” this 2023 following the success of “Deleter.”

“My plan for this year was to really grind and get back into circulation,” Lustre added. “I don’t want to break the stride.”

