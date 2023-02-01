Miss Universe Russia 2022 shares struggles in pageant

Photo from Anna Linnikova's Instagram account.

Miss Universe Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova shared her struggles during the pageant.

In a report by Insider, Linnikova said she "faced a continuous stream of insults and threats from Ukrainian social media users" during the competition and even faced "negative comments from longtime acquaintances from Ukraine."

"And many others avoided me and shunned me simply by learning about my origins," Linnikova said in an interview with Evening Moscow. "The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire!"

Linnikova claimed that Ukraine's representative Viktoria Apanasenko "didn't want to speak to her because she was Russian."

"I tried to make contact, but all efforts were in vain. Everyone saw Viktoria's demonstrative behavior — this is her choice, and I do not hold a grudge," she said.

Apanasenko refuted the claim, noting that Linnikova only approached her for a selfie.

"Until the very last moment I hoped that Miss Russia would come up to me and say sorry, but she only came up to me to get a selfie for what I think were propaganda purposes," Apanesenko told the Daily Beast. "Miss Russia did not say a word about the war. People told me it would be dangerous for her."

Apanasenko also alleged that the Miss Universe Organization "underestimated the toll it would take on her to compete alongside Linnikova."

"I am more than grateful to Miss Universe for their support, but I am not sure the organizers understood what it felt like for me to be standing and smiling on the same stage with Miss Russia who was wearing a red dress, the color of blood," the beauty queen said.

The Filipino-American delegate of the USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, was named the new Miss Universe.

The Philippines' Celeste Cortesi failed to make it to the Top 16, marking the end of the country's semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

