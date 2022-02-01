Miss Universe PH 2022 coronation night set on April 30

MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines is set to crown its next set of queens on April 30.

The organization made the announcement on Monday, after previously declaring that its search for the newest batch of candidates will begin this month.

“Join us in making the most prestigious pageant in the country happen!" it said across its social media pages.

The reigning queens of Miss Universe Philippines are headed by Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.

The rest include Katrina Dimaranan (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021), Victoria Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021), Maureen Wroblewitz (first runner-up), and Steffi Aberasturi (second runner-up).

Whoever succeeds Gomez will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Related video: