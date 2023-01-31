What happens to CCP shows, staff during 3-year renovation

The Cultural Center of the Philippines main bulding

MANILA -- With the three-year long renovation of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) main building or the Tanghalang Pambansa, the performance venues and offices have been distributed in nearby buildings and halls for their temporary homes.

In an earlier conversation with CCP artistic director Dennis Marasigan, he told ABS-CBN News how the CCP would be bringing its performances, exhibits, trainings and other activities to more venues not only in Metro Manila but also in various places nationwide.

“We are also developing partnerships with non-traditional spaces like the Ayala Museum and even some parish churches, while we also expand our outreach activities. And you might even see a CCP channel as part of an online streaming service,” Marasigan said.

For starters, it was announced that the CCP Pasinaya Open House Festival, touted as the largest multi-arts festival in the country, returns on February 3 to 5, in various outdoor venues like the CCP main building’s Front Lawn, Liwasang Kalikasan, Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez and its surroundings as well as the parade ground of Vicente Sotto Street, among others.

“This year, Pasinaya follows the theme ‘Piglas Sining.’ We are breaking away from the notion that the CCP is just the building. We are emphasizing that CCP can be anywhere,” said CCP Marasigan.

Many are happy about the transfer of offices. For example, Paulo Perez of the marketing department was delighted to finally have a window view of the Manila Bay, including the famous Dolomite Beach. Their department was moved to Ramon Magsaysay Foundation building on Roxas Boulevard.

A month after the CCP main building officially closed its doors, we had an online conversation with Teresa Rances, department manager of the CCP Administrative Services Department. Excerpts:

Q: The last time the renovation was discussed with the media, I think Chris Millado was still artistic director and you mentioned the renovation will start from the fourth floor. So how’s it now?

Rances: “When we started the renovation project, we thought that the approach will be from the 4th floor going down. However, when both the construction company (Vista Green Builders) and the project management firm (Oscar Ruivivar & Associates) studied the plans further, it was agreed by both companies to request everyone to vacate the building for safety purposes and so that they can work on the floors simultaneously.

“The column enlargement which is part of the structural retrofitting will start from the Little Theater going up. While the rehabilitation and system upgrades of the CCP Main Building will start from the 4th floor.”

Q: From what I've gathered, the offices and departments were moved to Ramon Magsaysay building along Roxas Boulevard and the Design Center building behind the CCP. And the PPO now holds office and rehearsals at the Metropolitan Theater. How about the others?

Rances: “The following offices are at the Ramon Magsaysay Center: Office of the President; Office of the Legal Counsel; Office of the Artistic Director, Marketing Department, Corporate Communication Division; Human Resource and Management Department; Corporate Affairs Office; Internal Audit Department; and the Management Information Services Division.”

“The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will be based at the Metropolitan Theater for the duration of the CCP rehabilitation. All the instruments, their office and the rehearsals hall will also be at the Metropolitan Theater.”

“All the artistic departments are now housed at the CCP Annex Building (formerly Product Design Center of the Philippines). [That] building is owned by the CCP but was leased out to the PDCP since it was built and now they are housed at the DTI building.

“The Financial Services Department and the Administrative Services Department remain at the Finance and Admin Building which is after the Folk Arts Theater.”

Q: How about the other resident companies like Ballet Philippines and Alice Reyes Dance Group, among others, which used to have offices inside the CCP main building?

“In view of the limitation of spaces, we requested Ballet Philippines to look for their office space. The BP studio located in the CCP grounds will remain. The ARDP group found an office space at the MET theater.”

Q: As of now, parang balik uli sa online ang mga services tama po ba? Like the CCP Shop?

Rances: “We will have online programs, programs in the different regions, and programs within Metro Manila.”

Q: How about the valuable artworks like paintings, sculpture, installation art that once adorned the walls and hall ways of the CCP building. Where are they stored now?

Rances: “All the artworks will be stored at the CCP Annex building. However, very heavy cultural pieces will be properly wrapped and moved in some corridors of the CCP which will protect the artwork.

“The CCP Library and the new Digital Hub will be at the CCP Annex Building. We hope to open it to the public by the third quarter of 2023.”

Q: Lastly, besides Metropolitan Theater and Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, what ae the other venues for CCP performances?

Rances: "We are currently booked at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City, Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World-Manila complex in Pasay City and at CCP building’s neighbor, the Philippine International Convention Center building.