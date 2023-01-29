Russian poet Pushkin honored in wreath-laying ceremony in Manila

MANILA - A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Sunday afternoon in Manila City in honor of one of Russia’s greatest poet, Alexander Pushkin.

The event took place at the monument of the iconic poet located at the heart of Mehan Park.

Among those present was Moscow government head for the department for external economic international relations Minister Sergey Cheremin; Second District of Manila councilor and city chairman for international relations Hon. Numero Lim; and Ambassador of the Russian federation to the Philippines Marat Pavlov.

The activity also marked the 13th anniversary of the monument’s unveiling, which was first erected to celebrate the friendship between Russia and the Philippines.

“Our two cities that have a long history of cultural exchange and mutual respect. We are proud to continue this tradition today. As we lay this wreath, may Pushkin’s poetry continue to inspire us and may our friendship flourish to many years to come. This ceremony is a testament to our two nations deep cultural ties through the years,” he explained.

