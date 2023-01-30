The search for the country’s most beautiful has begun with a new generation of fresh regional beauties.

In Puerto Prinsesa, student Raven Doctor was crowned Miss Palawan Universe, besting 14 beauties representing several municipalities of Palawan. The stunning 5-foot-11 beauty studying at Palawan State University is an advocate for support of children in poor communities.

The dusky beauty aced her final question and answer regarding the most important aspect of pageantry with the simple answer: "Treating others right and carrying the crown with responsibility."

Miss Palawan Universe organizer Dong Villanueva told ABS-CBN News they are still studying if they will field Doctor in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines search.

Miss Palawan Universe 2023 Raven Doctor. ABS-CBN News

In Manila, 28 beauties are vying for the Miss Fit Philippines crown. The third edition of the pageant, which advocates mental and physical health, showcased 28 beauties from several regions at their recent launch in Las Pinas.

The contenders shared their journey in achieving emotional, intellectual, physical and aesthetic fitness.

Three of the candidates are Jackelaine Fleming from Samar,

Bicolana educator Aliya Rohilla from Albay who won the media favorite award; and airline crew Diana Lacayanga from Tarlac who talked about self-care and love amid physical weight issues.

Coronation is set on January 31 at the Palazzo Verde in Muntinlupa. The winner will succeed Ylanna Aduana who will reportedly join this year’s Miss Philippines Earth pageant.

Pageant organizer ProMedia had previously supported the candidacies of reigning queens Bb. Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez, Mutya ng Pilipinas Iona Gibbs, and Miss World Philippines Gwendolyne Fourniol.