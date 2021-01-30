Delivery eats: 5 picks from the first Foodpanda awards

MANIKA -- On-demand delivery is here to stay in the new normal. Foodpanda, one of the pioneers in this industry, has decided to give back to its roster of entrepreneurs with the pandawards.

“Cooking and concocting something new is a way of life for food and beverage businesses, but the recent year proved to be a test of their character that was beyond their comfort zone. Through pandawards, we are able to highlight inspiring figures whose hard work, creativity, and positive attitude led to their success. Their stories are an inspiration for homegrown and start-up brands in fighting and winning in the business,” said Daniel Marogy, managing director of foodpanda Philippines.

With specific awards given to highlight entrepreneurial skills, the awards were given to the deserving food and drink purveyors via rap by G Who and Zyberus of Microphone Mechanics, a Filipino beatbox group, who surprised the winners by dressing up as riders out to pick up orders with the foodpanda partners.

With the tagline “beyond five stars,” the foodpandawards winners were chosen by the delivery app’s customers to exemplify the Filipino traits of determination and resilience, as well as business and entrepreneurial excellence.

1. Summa Cum Panda Award – 24 Chicken

The budget-friendly chicken chain serves Korean fried chicken. Starting in 2017, the business started as a one-man team and has grown to a seven-branch outfit nationwide. The sauced-up chicken has many fans as of the highest-rated restaurants in the app with an average rating of 4.682 stars. Bestselling flavors include the Jack Daniels Chicken, boneless deep-fried chicken tossed in a special Jack Daniels sauce, and the sweet and spicy (or extra spicy) Yangnyeom Chicken, the Korean classic.

2. Sarap na Binabalik-balikan Award – Mark & Grace Bakeshop

This neighborhood bakeshop has fans aplenty having sold more than 3,000 pieces of lechon bread just last Christmas season. Mark & Grace Bakeshop started with pandesal in 2017 and moved to delicious ube pandesal and other baked products including their addicting hopia ube that’s filled with dense cake-like ube filling, wrapped in a flaky hopia crust and topped with sesame seeds.

3. Go Forth and Multiply Award – EmoTEAra Café

"Hugot" and milk-tea drinks go together in EmoTEAra café. Winning the award for the fastest and biggest franchise expansion, the tea shop started with one shop in March and counts about 20 branches today. With buy-1-take-1 offers and an extensive milk tea list, their bestsellers include the Red Velvet with Walling Cream Cheese, Cookies & Oreo Milk Tea, and Uji Matcha Milktea, among others.

4. Diskartepreneur Award – Jackson’s Fried Chicken

Fried chicken in a burger, as chicken tenders or popcorn, Jackson’s Fried Chicken aims to fulfill your fried chicken cravings with sides and a multitude of dipping sauces from gravy to garlic mayo to Pinoy BBQ sauces. Working together with foodpanda since the start of the pandemic, the chicken shop continues to grow with its focus on delivery and new products like their Chicken Burgers and their new WanTea offerings.

5. Juan for All, All for Juan Award – Yumzie

With a 3-in-1 concept that covers dimsum, smoothies and shakes, to various iterations of fried potato from fries to mojos, Yumzie is designed to fulfill the foodpanda customer’s snack appetites. With budget-friendly prices, the snack bar credits winning the pandaward not only to their unique concept and varied product line but also to the dedication and support of their staff and suppliers.

