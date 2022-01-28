MANILA -- Planning to enjoy some retail therapy this coming Chinese New Year? Here are some promos and themed gifts offered by different brands and shops.

CHARRIOL'S FOREVER TIGER COLLECTION

Charriol turns to the Chinese zodiac for its new addition to its Forever Animal collection.

The brand has launched the Forever Tiger collection, which features bangles and a watch that captures the charm, grace, and daring courage of the Panthera Tigris.

The bangle features a tiger silhouette, with the figurative design repeating against Charriol's signature twisted cable in black, gold, and stainless steel colorways.

The Forever Tiger watch, on the other hand, features a dial design of two eyes set against a composition of black strokes on orange ground. A gold bezel frames diamond markers finished off with Charriol's classic cable band.

In the Philippines, Charriol is distributed by Stores Specialists Inc. and is located at Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Rockwell, Trinoma, Central Square Bonifacio High Street, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, Alabang Town Center, The Podium, Newport Mall, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Marquee Mall Pampanga, Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, and Abreeza Davao.

The brand is also available online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora.

COS'S LUNAR NEW YEAR CAPSULE COLLECTION

COS has unveiled its Lunar New Year capsule collection, which is centered around the anticipation of a "bright" year ahead.

Nodding to auspicious traditions associated with the festivity, shades of red make an appearance throughout the collection for an emphasis on cheer.

The Philippine branch of COS, a London-based brand known for its "modern, functional, and considered design," is located at SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S TIGER MOTIF PRODUCTS

The tiger, the zodiac sign for the year 2022, is also the brand icon for Onitsuka Tiger.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, which comes around once every 12 years, the Japanese fashion brand will offer a variety of products with the said motif.

Some of the products to be released throughout the year include shoes, jackets, pants, dresses, track tops, shorts, socks, and shirts.

Onitsuka Tiger has branches at Greenbelt 5, Glorietta 5, SM Mall of Asia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Megamall, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Two Parkade Bonifacio High Street Central, SM Aura Premier, Solenad, and Acienda.

OPPO'S LUNAR NEW YEAR PROMOS

Smart device brand Oppo is kicking off Chinese New Year with back-to-back promos through Lazada, Shopee, and its service centers nationwide.

On February 1, customers can get up to 48% off on Oppo gadgets such as the Reno Series and A Series smartphones, Band B1, and Enco X earphones when they buy through the Legit sa Lazmall Sale and Shopee's CNY Sale.

During the promo period, they can also avail of free shipping and get P200 vouchers for a minimum spend of P9,999, or take home a free pair of G25 earphones with every purchase of Reno6.

On January 31 and February 2, customers who visit any Oppo service center nationwide can choose from a selection of three lucky angpaos, one for each successful repair. These angpaos contain a free prize to take home, including headsets, chargers and USB cables.

On the 2.2 sale on Lazada and Shopee, buyers can enjoy up to 56% off on participating Oppo gadgets. The promo will run until February 6.

POWER MAC CENTER'S CNY PROMOS

Power Mac Center (PMC) is offering deals and discounts on select Apple devices and accessories, training courses, and even service and repair fees.

The promo, which will run until February 17, covers all PMC and The Loop stores nationwide, official online stores (web store, Viber store, Shopee, and Lazada), Apple Authorized Global Training Provider PMC Business Systems Inc. (PBSI), and Mobile Care Service Centers.

Customers can get the new iPhone 13 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) at P2,022 off, with select red accessories discounted up to 22% off SRP. PMC is also slashing prices up to 22% off on participating accessories when purchased with any Apple device via non-installment payment methods.

Over at the official online stores, customers can purchase select Apple devices and get an additional 22% discount on select accessories on Shopee and Lazada. They can also get vouchers with up to P80 off for a minimum purchase amount of P2,200 on Shopee, Lazada, and the SM Malls app, enjoy free shipping nationwide. Offers are valid in conjunction with complementing Shopee and Lazada site offers.

Those who have been eyeing training courses such as App Development with Swift, macOS Support Essentials, and Technical Troubleshooting by PBSI can enroll until February 17 and bring a plus one for free.

Meanwhile, customers can get 22% off on diagnostic fee, software fee, and non-repair services fee at Mobile Care Service Centers nationwide or PMC's Mail-In Service on February 1, 14, and 15. A 10% discount is available until January 31, February 2-13, and February 16-17.

SHOPEE'S CNY GIFT IDEAS

Shopee is offering gift ideas for Chinese New Year, based on the "luck" brought about by animal zodiac signs.

Those who want to make strides in their love life this year can check out Olay's Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream and White Radiance Essence Dropper, Mikana 18k Rose Gold Plated Bangle Bracelet, and INSPI Oversized Shirts.

Items for better health and wellness include Vicks Immune Defense Multivitamins, Kemilng M7 PLUS Electric Treadmill Foldable Machine, Han River Massage Gun.

Meanwhile, those who are aiming to boost productivity for wealth opportunities can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, The Everyday Classic Planner, and Tiltable Mesh Home Office Chair.

The Shopee app is available for free via the App Store or Google Play.

WATER TIGER DISCOUNT VOUCHERS BY MALLDASH, ROBINSONS MALLS

Hyperlocal shopping app MallDash and Robinsons Malls promise to bring more savings to customers with its CNY 2022 promo.

From January 28 to February 1, MallDash shoppers can use the following promo codes: GOGETEMTIGER168 for a P168 discount for a minimum spend of P800; and GOGETEMTIGER88 for an P88 discount for a minimum spend of P200.

MallDash offers on-demand pick-up or delivery in 1 hour. Prudent shoppers can schedule pick-up or delivery for a future time or date up to the next 3 days in advance.

Once the order is received, the customer can choose to pay in cash or GCash.

MallDash.ph allows multiple orders from various restaurants, stores, and in grocery and department stores inside Robinsons Malls.