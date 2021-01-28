Elbert's Diner in Rockwell set to close amid pandemic

MANILA -- Elbert's Diner is set to close at Rockwell's Power Plant Mall in Makati and will instead focus on delivery orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant has a long history with Power Plant Mall, first opening in 2009 as Elbert's Cheesesteak Sandwiches.

It relocated to Alabang in 2014 as Elbert's Sandwiches, and then returned to the Makati mall as Elbert's Sandwich Shop in 2018.

From there, it evolved into Elbert's Diner.

"Today, we are sad to say goodbye once again to this mall, which has been nothing but good to us," Elbert's Diner said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Thank you for all your support throughout all these years. We are hopeful that we will be back some day. We are proud of our sandwiches and will do our best to find them a home again," it added.

Elbert's Diner will serve Power Plant Mall customers until January 31, but its dishes will be available for delivery through the online portal Elbert's Delivers.

Its menu includes items such as the Classic Cheesesteak Sandwich, Truffle Mushroom Melt, Chicago-Style Hotdog, and Roast Beef Sandwich.

