LOOK: Janine Gutierrez gives a tour of her condo

Janine Gutierrez smiles in an interview with Karen Davila. YouTube/Karen Davila



MANILA -- Janine Gutierrez considers her current home as her first big investment.

Appearing on the vlog of "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila, the actress said she has been living in her own condominium unit since 2016.

"Binili ko siya noong 2014, [tapos] 2015 construction, ipon," she said. "[Noong lumipat ako] as in concrete, walang mga pader, sobrang bare."

Gutierrez's condo is all about clean lines and touches of nature, as seen in different parts of the space.

"'Yung friend ko, she just graduated from interior [design] so ito 'yung parang guinea pig niya. Nakalibre pa ako ng interior designer," she said in jest.

"Ang peg namin is parang Scandi na medyo tropical. Malinis lang," she added.

Check out the "Dirty Linen" star's condo unit below:

YouTube/Karen Davila

YouTube/Karen Davila

YouTube/Karen Davila

YouTube/Karen Davila

Related video: