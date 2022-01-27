A view of the IKEA building facade in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Philippine branch of the Swedish furniture chain IKEA appealed for patience on Thursday as it struggles to restock inventory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, IKEA Philippines assured that it is doing its best to "improve the situation."

"The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the global movement of supply and goods for many businesses, including IKEA Philippines. There is global shortage of shipping containers, congested seaports, capacity constraints on vessels, and even lockdown in certain markets, to name a few challenges," the statement read.

"We share your frustration when the items you want are not readily available, and we assure you we are doing everything we possibly can to continue to improve the situation."

IKEA Philippines assured customers that its stock availability "is improving day by day," and gave them the option of shopping online and getting notifications on replenished products.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued patience while we navigate these challenges," it said.

Opened last November, the Philippine branch of IKEA is the Swedish furniture maker's largest outlet at 65,000 square meters.

It houses retail operations, a restaurant, a market hall, a warehouse, and a call center for its e-commerce wing.