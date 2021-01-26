PH master weaver Fu Yabing Masalon Dulo dies at 107

Ikat weaver Yabing Masalon Dulo. NCCA Photo

MANILA — Fu Yabing Masalon Dulo, known master weaver and dyer of Filipino textiles, passed away on Tuesday. She was 107.

Dulo is one of the two master designers of the indigenous Blaan people's mabal tabih art of Southern Mindanao.

In 2017, the government named her as one of the “Manlilikha ng Bayan” (National Living Treasures).

Republic Act 7355 provides for the recognition of national living treasures, which refer to a citizen or a group of citizens engaged in any traditional art that is uniquely Filipino and whose distinctive skills have reached high level of technical and artistic excellence.

— Report from Stanley Palisada

