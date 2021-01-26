PH master weaver Fu Yabing Masalon Dulo dies at 106

Ikat weaver Yabing Masalon Dulo. NCCA Photo

MANILA (UPDATE) — Fu Yabing Masalon Dulo, known master weaver and dyer of Filipino textiles, passed away on Tuesday, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts said.

She was 106.

Dulo is one of the two master designers of the indigenous Blaan people's mabal tabih art of Southern Mindanao.

“Her peerless mastery of the Blaan Mabal Tabih is manifest in her impeccable work. For many years, Yabing Masalon Dulo has been a teacher and cultural elder among her kith and kin,” the NCAA said.

“Her exemplary oeuvre has brought pride to her community, animating the interest of many young Blaan in their remarkable cultural heritage.”

In 2017, the government named her as one of the “Manlilikha ng Bayan” (National Living Treasures).

Republic Act 7355 provides for the recognition of national living treasures, which refer to a citizen or a group of citizens engaged in any traditional art that is uniquely Filipino and whose distinctive skills have reached high level of technical and artistic excellence.

