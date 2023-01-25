What to expect from Art Fair Philippines 2023

Art Fair Philippines is returning to The Link Carpark this year. Handout

MANILA -- Art Fair Philippines is returning to its original venue for its 10th anniversary.

This year's edition will be held at The Link Carpark in Makati -- the first time since the start of the pandemic -- from February 17 to 19.

It will feature a total of 63 exhibitors and overseas.

Participants from the Philippines include: 1335/Mabini, Anakbanwa Creative Residency Project, Art Cube, Art Elaan, Art for Space, Art Lounge Manila, Art Underground, Art Verité, Artery Art Space, Boston Art Gallery, Canvas, Early Light, Fifth Wall Fest, FotomotoPH, Galeria Paloma, Galerie Stephanie, Gravity Art Space, isTorya Studios, J Studio, Jes Aznar, Kaida Contemporary, KalawakanSpacetime, Kantina, Kapitan Kulam, León Gallery, Lunang Mentoring Program, Mark Lewis Higgins, Metro Gallery, Mono8, Mugna Gallery + Foundation University DAFA, no space, Orange Project, Paint Bukog, Paseo Art Gallery, Pintô Art Museum, Qube Gallery, Secret Fresh Gallery, Silverlens, Sitting Room Studios, Sulyap Gallery by Tahanan Pottery, Super Duper Gallery, Tarzeer Pictures, The Crucible, Tom Epperson, Triangulum, Tin-aw Art Projects, Village Art Gallery, White Walls Gallery, and Ysobel Art Gallery.

Foreign galleries, on the other hand, include: Art Agenda (Singapore and Jakarta), Artemis Art (Malaysia), Gallery Kogure (Japan), Kobayashi Gallery (Japan), Cayón (Spain), Gallery Scena (Japan), La Lanta Fine Art (Thailand), Nunu Fine Art (Taiwan), Gajah Gallery (Singapore), Vin Gallery (Vietnam), Yavuz Gallery (Singapore and Australia), and YOD Gallery (Japan).

Also part of the upcoming event are art groups from the three main island clusters of the Philippines: No Space (Luzon), Orange Project (Visayas) and Panit Bukog (Mindanao).

Art Fair Philippines 2023 will also have a new section that focuses on digital media such as augmented reality and non-fungible tokens or NFTs. It will have two exhibits showcasing the work of Filipino digital artists: New York-based Skye Nicolas and Mark Inducil, who currently works in Melbourne.

More highlights of this year's fair, among others, include Projects, which includes work commissioned for the fair from select artists; Photo, which focuses on photography; Tributes, which remembers art personalities who recently passed away; Residencies, which exhibits works from artists who have completed residencies in various parts of the country; and Talks, which offers lectures and panel discussions.

Tickets to Art Fair Philippines 2023 can be purchased in advance on the event's website, and on-site from February 17 to 19.

