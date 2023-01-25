Carlos Dala in 'Anak Datu.' Handout

MANILA – After a two-year hiatus, the Gawad Buhay is back as it released its citations for the local theater scene in 2022.

“Anak Datu” of Tanghalang Pilipino and “Mula Sa Buwan” dominated the list of citations of Gawad Buhay, an award-giving body for Philippine professional theater.

The 13th Gawad Buhay is also mixing the citations from 2020, which included five shows that were shown just before the COVID-19 forced the country into a halt.

“Anak Datu” amassed 15 citations, while “Mula Sa Buwan” had 12. Meanwhile, “Carousel” received nine citations.

The final nominees have yet to be announced.

Here is the complete list of Gawad Buhay 2022 citations:

Outstanding Original Script



Rody Vera, “Anak Datu”



Outstanding Book of a Musical



Pat Valera, “Mula sa Buwan”



Outstanding Original Score



Chino Toledo, “Anak Datu”

Pat Valera & William Elvin Manzano, “Mula sa Buwan”



Outstanding Musical Direction



Myke Salomon, “Mula sa Buwan”

Chino Toledo, “Anak Datu”

Ejay Yatco, “Carousel”



Outstanding Choreography



JM Cabling, “Mula sa Buwan”

Hassanain Magarang, “Anak Datu”



Outstanding Costume Design



Bonsai Cielo, “Mula sa Buwan”

Carlo Pagunaling, “Anak Datu”



Outstanding Lighting Design



Katsch Catoy, “Anak Datu”

Meliton Roxas Jr., “Mula sa Buwan”

Barbie Tan-Tiongco, “Carousel”



Outstanding Sound Design



Rards Corpus, “Mula sa Buwan”

TJ Ramos, “Anak Datu”



Outstanding Set Design



Toym Imao, “Anak Datu”

Charles Yee, “Carousel”



Outstanding Projection and Video Design



GA Fallarme, “Anak Datu”



Female Featured Performance in a Play



Lhorvie Nuevo, “Anak Datu”

Tex Ordoñez-de Leon, “Anak Datu”



Male Featured Performance in a Play



Marco Viaña, “Anak Datu”



Female Lead Performance in a Musical



Gab Pangilinan, “Mula sa Buwan”

Karylle Tatlonghari, “Carousel”



Male Lead Performance in a Musical



Gian Magdangal, “Carousel”

Myke Salomon, “Mula sa Buwan”



Female Featured Performance in a Musical



Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, “Carousel”



Male Featured Performance in a Musical



Lorenz Martinez, “Carousel”



Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play



“Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)



Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical



“Carousel” (Repertory Philippines)

“Mula sa Buwan” (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)



Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play



Chris Millado, “Anak Datu”



Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical



Pat Valera, “Mula sa Buwan”



Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical



“Carousel” (Repertory Philippines)



Outstanding Play – Original or Translation/Adaptation



“Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)



Outstanding Musical – Original or Translation/Adaptation



“Mula sa Buwan” (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)