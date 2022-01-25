Screenshot from Twitter and Jam Magno's Facebook account

Social media personality Jam Magno has been suspended permanently on Twitter.

Magno, a vocal supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, said she was baffled to learn that her Twitter account has been suspended by the social media platform.

In a screenshot she shared in a now-deleted Facebook post, Twitter said that the “account broke the Twitter Rules” which led to her permanent suspension.

“Your account is permanently in read-only mode, which means you can't Tweet, Retweet, or Like content. You won't be able to create new accounts,” its warning said.

Meanwhile, Magno was unsure if the suspension was because of her support for presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos or her dislike of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“HOW ON EARTH DID THIS HAPPEN? Uhm, should I be shocked? They just talked about this at the BBM interview. Am I part of the 300? I am 5000000 confused. Is it because I tweet against Leni? And because I like BBM?” she said.

In May 2021, Magno was also banned from video-sharing site TikTok afetr some reports pointed out “multiple violations of community guidelines.”