Rabiya Mateo buys house for family in Iloilo

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo shows her new house in Iloilo. Screengrabs from Rabiya Mateo/Instagram



Rabiya Mateo has nothing but gratitude as she was finally able to buy a house for her family in Iloilo.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder gave a glimpse of her new property, and at one point turned emotional as she recalled the hard times she and her family went through.

"Nandito ako ngayon sa labas ng kakabili kong bahay para sa pamilya ko sa Iloilo... And I'm getting kind of emotional kasi parang looking back then, it was so impossible for us to have a property kasi nagre-rent lang kami. Tapos no permanent address din, nakailang lipat din ng bahay," she said in a video posted on her Instagram page.

"God has been so good to me and to my family. At sa lahat ng blessings na pumasok talaga, God is so good. So hopefully in the coming years, mas mapaganda pa namin 'yung bahay na 'to," she added.

Mateo went on to acknowledge the challenges faced by breadwinners like her, and motivated them to keep working harder for their families.

"Sa mga breadwinners diyan, alam kong mahirap especially minsan, nakakapagod din na maraming taong umaasa sa 'yo," she said.

"But use that fuel to strive harder talaga, kasi sobrang sarap sa feeling to be able to provide sa mga taong mahal mo."

Mateo represented the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the Top 21.

She went on to pursue a career as an actress and host.

