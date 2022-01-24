Former DFA chief Bobby Romulo passes away

Former Philippine Foreign Secretary Roberto Romulo answers questions from journalists at Malacanang Palace. Romeo Gacad, AFP/file

MANILA — Former Foreign Secretary Roberto "Bobby" Romulo has passed away at age 83, his office confirmed on Monday.

Romulo died on Sunday, according to his office, which did not elaborate on the cause of his death.

"The schedule of masses and novena prayers will soon be announced at www.romulofoundation.org," it said.

According to the Carlos P. Romulo Foundation, the former foreign affairs chief joined government service in June 1989 when he was appointed Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the Commission of the European Communities.

He was appointed as the country's top envoy in 1992 and held this position until 1995.

Months before he died, Romulo criticized President Rodrigo Duterte for "squandering the weight of global public opinion in the Philippines' favor following the ruling of the UN arbitration court invalidating China’s claim on the South China Sea by meekly standing by."

