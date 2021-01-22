CCP accepting nominations for 2021 Thirteen Artists Awards

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Thirteen Artists Awards (TAA), which aims to recognize those who "restructure, re-strengthen, and renew artmaking and art thinking."

In a statement, CCP said nominated artists must possess a "body of work characterized by artistic integrity, innovativeness, and forcefulness of ideas," as well as "responsiveness to contemporary realities."

They should also have "evidence of sustained artistic activity demonstrated by a track record of individual exhibitions and group shows for at least the past three years," and "engagement with contemporary visual art forms including, but not limited to, painting, sculpture, new media, installation, performance art, photography, printmaking and digital imaging."

On top of these, the nominees must be of Filipino citizenship and below 40 years old in the year of conferment.

According to CCP, art councils, art groups, heads or deans of art schools, museums and gallery curators and directors, art critics, and past TAA winners may nominate a maximum of three artists each.

The deadlines for nominations is at 11:59 p.m. on March 1. Forms are available here.

A selection committee will be formed by the CCP's Visual Arts and Museum Division (VAMD) and the Office of the Artistic Director. It will be composed of four past TAA winners and the head of VAMD.

Prizes in this year's TAA include a cash grant that covers the cost of materials for producing new work for a group exhibition at the CCP Main Gallery, which will open the formal awarding ceremonies, as well as a trophy and participation in the cultural center's public programs.

TAA has been held every two years from 1970 to 1980, and again in 1988, 1990, 1992, and 1994.

It was revived in the year 2000 and changed to a triennial format, which it still follows until today.

