MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

HARRY POTTER-THEMED AIRBNB IN TAGAYTAY

Did you know that there are many Harry Potter-themed units in Airbnb, including one in the Philippines?

Located in Tagaytay, the 55-sqm property is listed as A Magical World of Wizards & Witches. It has a living room and two custom-made four-poster beds made to look like the Gryffindor common room and dormitories.

Other parts of the space are designed to look like a magical steam locomotive and local village pub.

Aside from the Tagaytay property, other Harry Potter-themed Airbnbs around the world include Wizard's Hallow and Harry Potter Fan Castle in the United States, The Common Room in Canada, Magic World in Brazil, and The Wizard's Cottage in France, among others.

More can be found on the Airbnb app and website.

BANWA PRIVATE ISLAND'S TRAVEL BUBBLE

Banwa Private Island in northeastern Palawan is inviting guests to go on a luxe air travel bubble, which is in partnership with Ascent Flights Global.

The resort promises a secluded and safe holiday experience in its contemporary designed private villas. Guests can also enjoy the island's beach, gardens, and wildlife reserve.

More details are available on Banwa Private Island's website.

HONDA'S NEW OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE

Honda recently unveiled the All-New CRF250RX off-road motorcycle, which is made for trail and Enduro adventures.

Based on a 249cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, DOHC engine, the All-New CRF250RX is equipped with a 49 mm Up Side-Down front Fork (Showa Brand), 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel (DID Rim brand), HRC Launch Control, and Engine Mode Select Button (EMSB).

The EMSB responds to changes in engine character to suit different trail situations, while the HRC Launch Control directs acceleration smoothly and helps avoid spinning of the drive wheels.

The All-New CRF250RX is available at all Honda dealerships nationwide with a suggested retail price of P469,000. More details are available on the Honda Philippines website.



MILLENNIAL RESORTS GETS EDGE CERTIFICATION

Millennial Resorts recently received the first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification for a resort hospitality project in the country, with its Crusoe Cabins at CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas.

The EDGE Certification was awarded by Philippine Green Building Initiative, Inc., which recognized Crusoe Cabins for its eco-efficient design that resulted in reduction of 34% in energy, 57% in water, and 65% in embodied energy in materials compared to local base case.

Aside from Crusoe Cabins, Millennial Resorts also operates Costa Azalea and Cocoons at CaSoBe and Club Laiya; and leisure facilities Laiya Beach Club at Club Laiya and Aquaria Water Park.

THE FARM'S IMMUNE SUPPORT, POST-COVID RECOVERY PROGRAMS

The Farm at San Benito in Batangas promises to aid its guests in immune support and post-COVID recovery.

Set on 48 hectares of lush greenery, The Farm offers medically-supervised health programs that are conducted by integrative medical doctors and licensed health professionals.

One of its popular offerings is the Immune Support Program, which includes COVID-19 testing, medically-supervised holistic treatments to support the immune system, nutrient-rich organic vegan meals and beverages, microbiome nourishment, mindful movements, and more.

It also includes psycho-emotional sessions to ensure that guests' mental health and emotional state are well attended to, especially during

the pandemic, which can trigger anxiety and panic attacks.

The Farm also offers a Post-COVID Recovery Program which includes daily organic vegan meals and detox juice, consultation, brain biofeedback, live blood analysis, colon cleansing, acupuncture, vitamin infusion, liver compress, energy healing, immuno cell renewal, steam therapy, ozone therapy, sustainable program discussion, and daily mindful and functional fitness activities.

Other health programs at The Farm include Holistic Detox Cleanse, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention, & Heart Health, and Holistic Cancer Care, among others.

More details are available on The Farm's website and social media pages.