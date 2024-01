Pearl Hung, the Philippines’ representative to Miss Global 2023, is the pageant’s third runner-up.

The Palawena beauty queen was among the top 5 finalists, which include Samoa, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, and Thailand.

Puerto Rico’s Ashley Melendez bagged the crown for Miss Global 2023, while Haylani Pearl Kuruppu of Samoa is first runner-up.

Chonnikarn Supittayaporn of Thailand is second runner-up, and Doan Thu Thuy of Vietnam is fourth runner-up.