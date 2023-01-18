LA Archdiocese celebrates Sinulog

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The devotion to the Santo Niño is strong in Los Angeles as hundreds of Filipino faithfuls held one of the most popular Philippine religious and cultural festivals, the Sinulog, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels this past weekend.

As images and statues of the infant Jesus filled the church, devotees also brought with them their prayers for the new year.

For many of the devotees, bringing the Cebu tradition to the US has been a lifelong mission. Luke Arong, director of the Southern California Sinulog Dance Company, has brought Sinulog celebrations to places with almost no Filipino presence.

"It's Niño's will that we can be organized and we can still go on with our crusade of performing and doing the Sinulog dance in honor of Señor Santo Niño," Arong said.

LA's Filipino faithfuls said this is just the beginning of what they hope will be a year of spiritual transformation and growth.