MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-reality star Samantha Bernardo finally realizes why she always ends up being a runner-up in pageants.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bernardo thanked her fans for supporting her in her "Pinoy Big Brother" journey, where she finished in the Top 5.

She said she would not have made it that far, whether in the ABS-CBN reality show or in any other competition, without people's support.

"Gusto ko lang iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng 'di bumitaw at lumaban para sa akin habang nasa loob ako [ng Bahay ni Kuya]," she said.

"Kahit sabi ko nga, 'forever runner-up ako,' I am proud to say na kayo ang totoong korona ko," she added. "Nakatatak na kayo sa puso ko at kailanman hindi mawawalan ng kinang, sigla, at saya."

Bernardo went on to declare that she will never forget her fans, as well as all those who helped her achieve her dreams.

"Sa aking mga kapwa housemates at sa lahat ng mga 'di ko nabanggit at 'di pa kilala na tahimik na sumusuporta at nagmamahal, maraming salamat po sa inyo, Pilipinas!" she said. "Nawa'y marami rin po kayong natutunan kagaya ko."

Before joining "PBB," Bernardo finished as a first runner-up in the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant, which was held early last year.

Prior to this, she placed as a runner-up in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant.

