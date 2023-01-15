The Top 5 delegates of Miss Universe 2022. Screenshot from Miss Universe Organization

MANILA — The Miss Universe 2022 Top 5 battled it out in the question and answer portion, with the Filipino-American delegate of the USA R’Bonney Gabriel winning the crown on Sunday (Philippine time) at the coronation night in New Orleans.

Celeste Cortesi failed to make it to the semifinals of the 71st edition of the pageant, breaking the semifinals streak of the Philippines after 12 years.

Here's how the aspirants fared in the Q&A portion with the question.

Miss Universe 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel (USA)

TOP 5 QUESTION: Miss Universe recently made an inclusive change allowing mothers and married women to compete this year. What’s another change you’d like to see and why?

ANSWER: For me, I would like to see an age increase because I am 28 years old and that is the oldest age to compete. I think it’s a beautiful thing. My favorite quote is ‘If not now, then when?’ As a woman, I believe that age does not define us. It’s not tomorrow, it’s yesterday but it’s now. The time is now that you can go after what you want.

TOP 3 QUESTION: If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?

ANSWER: Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, I’ve been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’m cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women who survived human trafficking and domestic violence and I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds in other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.



1st runner-up: Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)

TOP 5 QUESTION: Tell me about a time you felt shame and how you turned that feeling into fuel.

ANSWER: I actually have a press conference which is called The Forbidden Dream which talks about that forbidden dream that I have when I wanted to become a fashion designer because I felt shame about it. I didn’t feel it was possible for me to sustain my life but I pursued it and I demonstrated myself — which was the most important — that following our dreams, our passions, we are able to leave an impact, stamp in every single action we take.

TOP 3 QUESTION: If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?

If I get to win Miss Universe, I will follow the legacy that many women across the universe has shown to be part of this organization. Because Miss Universe has demonstrated that they choose women who inspire with their messages and transform with their actions, that’s precisely what I would like to do. I am a fashion designer by profession. But I am a designer of dreams as a woman.

2nd runner-up: Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)

TOP 5 QUESTION: What is the most significant obstacle that women in your country face and what should be done about it?

ANSWER: I believe that the most significant obstacle that women in my country face is access to education. There’s a number of women and children in Dominican Republic that cannot go to school and that have lack of access to them and I believe that we have to do something about it now. We need to make sure that kids are able to be kids, they were able to play, to educate themselves, not be mothers, not be wives. It is the moment now to take that action to make sure that in Dominican Republic, we have education.

TOP 3 QUESTION: If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?

ANSWER: I understand that this Miss Universe Organization is looking for an ambassador, somebody who is able to communicate a message. I have been working for women’s rights for as long as I can remember. It’s been my advocacy every single day. I am here to demonstrate that it doesn’t matter where you come from, your battle does not define you. Your courage and determination do. I will show that by working every single day showing my leadership and determination.



Top 5: Gabriëla Dos Santos (Curaçao)

TOP 5 QUESTION: If you had the opportunity to speak with the leader of your country, what would you want to discuss?

ANSWER: I think there’s a lot to be discussed. I believe that Curacao is a multicultural country and I believe that we should embrace all different cultures and also discuss the fact that I feel like sometimes people feel excluded and we should not discriminate or have any type of bullying in the country.



Top 5: Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico)

TOP 5 QUESTION: If you are crowned Miss Universe, how would you represent all of this year’s delegates throughout your reign?

ANSWER: I would represent all of this year’s delegates because I am a mirror of what a woman is. I believe in the dream and the power that we all hold to make our dreams a reality. That is why I am standing here today. I know what it’s like to not believe your dream but I also know what it’s like to find a voice. We are the voice of tomorrow. So, let our voice echo in the chamber of time because this is the power that we have and I will represent the women like that.

