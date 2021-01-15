Final date, venue of Miss Grand International pageant revealed

MANILA -- The Miss Grand International pageant finally has a date and venue.

Through a video posted on the pageant's Facebook page on Thursday night, organizers revealed that Miss Grand International will be held in Thailand on March 27.

The event is still named Miss Grand International 2020 as last year's pageant was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Filipino candidate for the upcoming competition has yet to be announced by local pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International crown. The country's last representative, Samantha Lo, failed to enter to Top 20.

