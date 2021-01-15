Catriona Gray is new Make-A-Wish PH ambassador

MANILA -- Catriona Gray has started a birthday fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Philippines, which has named her its first ambassador for 2021.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss Universe encouraged her 11 million followers to help her "give hope and happiness to children who battle against huge challenges day in and day out."

"This year, for the whole month of January, I'm partnering up with Make-A-Wish Philippines as their first ambassador for 2021. The Make-A-Wish Philippines foundation helps grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses," she said.

"Any amount is welcome! God bless you and from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she added.

As of writing, P8,000 has been raised out of Gray's P100,000 goal.

For her birthday last year, Gray partnered with Smile Train Philippines to raise P388,000 for surgeries of children with cleft.

The former beauty queen has also been busy with advocacy work for the HIV/AIDS organization Love Yourself Philippines, on top of promoting local products as an ambassador of the "One Town, One Product" campaign of the Department of Trade and Industry.

