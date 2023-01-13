MANILA — The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), will be holding its grand alumni homecoming on January 14 to celebrate its 95th anniversary.

Those expected to attend the "Valik-Varsi" reunion are former UST rector and Commission on Higher Education chair Fr. Rolando V. de la Rosa, OP, communications scholar Crispin Maslog, former Sen. Francisco Tatad, award-winning fictionist-essayist Cristina Pantoja-Hidalgo, renowned artist Remedios Boquiren, Manila Bulletin columnist Nestor Cuartero, Associated Press chief correspondent in Manila Jim Gomez, award-winning poet Vim Nadera, and musician and broadcast personality Lourd de Veyra.

The event will be held at the lobby of the Blessed Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. Building (Thomasian Alumni Center) in UST.

It will be hosted by political journalist Christian Esguerra, ABS-CBN Corporate Communications head Kane Choa, and Eggshell Worldwide Communication, Inc. managing and PR director Ro-Charmaine Pidal-Pahate.

The Varsitarian was established in 1928 by lexicographer-writer-teacher Jose Villa Panganiban, the first director of the National Language Institute (now the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino).

It has now become the oldest Catholic campus paper and one of the most influential student publications in the Philippines.