Handout

MANILA -- Seiko is starting the year strong with the launch of its second Philippine limited edition Prospex watch, which is inspired by the country's sunrise.

The SRPH38K1 was unveiled in an online event on Tuesday featuring personalities such as basketball star Kiefer Ravena, vlogger Wil Dasovich, and watch enthusiast Jordan Bergantin.

The new watch features a bright yellow dial, a gold bezel, and a sapphire crystal case.

Handout

The second Philippine limited edition Seiko Prospex is a result of a partnership with Reef Check Philippines, a non-government organization that aims to preserve and protect marine life.

The Philippines is dubbed as the "center of the center" of aquatic biodiversity, with 2,500 species of fish and over 16,800 square kilometers of coral reefs.

Reef Check Philippines president Vani Vergara hopes that their partnership with Seiko will encourage the public to join their efforts in conserving ocean resources.

"In the past 30 years, we've already lost 50% of all the coral reefs in the world. And scientists who have been studying this are saying that if we continue living the way we are living right now, or if we don't change at all, or if we get worse, we are going to lose 90% of all coral reefs in the entire world," Vergara said.

"I think that is the first step for everyone to be involved, because I feel like sustainability is not something you do overnight."

A portion of the sales from Seiko's Prospex Save the Ocean Series will go into marine conservation efforts.

Aside from the the SRPH38K1, other items in the collection include the SLA055 and SLA057, which are made with Seiko's high-grade steel and Zaratsu finish.

The two watches' subtle gradation on the dial from light to dark blue mirrors the imagery of polar ice, while the fabric strap incorporates the traditional Japanese braiding technique called Seichu.

Other pieces include the SPB237J1 and SPB239J1, which were made for thrill-seekers for their maximum reliability even in harsh conditions.

The Prospex watches are available at Seiko Boutiques and Seiko’s authorized dealers nationwide, as well as the brand's official online store.