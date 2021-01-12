WATCH: Miss Grand International teases return in 2021

MANILA -- Miss Grand International is one of the many pageants that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Tuesday, organizers released a video announcing the return of the competition this year, telling pageant fans that "the waiting is over."

The "official spot promote," which ran for one minute and 23 seconds, began with news reports about the global health crisis.

It then asked viewers about "believing in faith" and "beginning a new journey."

Clips of what looks like a Southeast Asian country -- presumably the venue of the pageant -- were also shown.

Some pageant fans were quick to guess that the next Miss Grand International competition will be held in Thailand, while others believe the featured destination in the video is Myanmar.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International crown. The country's last representative, Samantha Lo, failed to enter to Top 20.

A Filipino representative for the upcoming Miss Grand International has yet to be announced by national pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

