Weatherman Kim Atienza was a picture of a proud father after his son served as pilot when their family traveled to La Union.

Jose Atienza took the steering wheel of a small aircraft to carry his father Kuya Kim and sister Eliana to northern Luzon.

On Instagram, Kuya Kim shared a short clip of his family’s trip to La Union, waxing sentimental about allowing his kids to pursue their passions.

“I feel fulfilled when my kids pursue passions I failed to pursue when I was younger,” he said in the caption. “Today pilot @jhatienza flew @elianahatienza and I to La Union to surf for the day.”

It was not the first time Jose became his father’s pilot, as he previously showed the “Matanglawin” host around his aviation school and how to fly a Cessna 172 plane.

Last year, Eliana finished secondary but Kuya Kim was not able to attend after contracting COVID-19.

Talking to his daughter, Atienza said on Instagram that he is so proud of Eliana, describing her as God’s gift to him and his wife.

He also revealed that his daughter will be going to college at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.



