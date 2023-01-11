The Miss Universe Organization on Wednesday announced the members comprising its selection committee, which includes Filipina entrepreneur, skincare line owner Olivia Quido.

Apart from Quido, the selection committee also includes Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, rapper Big Freedia, model Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, sports journalist Emily Austin, TV host Myrka Dellanos, Roku executive Sweta Patel, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, and ImpactWayv executive Kathleen Ventrella.

These women will help decide the destiny of over 80 candidates at the 71st Miss Universe pageant happening on January 14 (January 15 in the Philippines) in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Gray has been tapped as a backstage host in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Celeste Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth crown. Her predecessor, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in December 2021.