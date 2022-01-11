Chef JP Anglo is opening a Filipino restaurant in Dubai

Chef JP Anglo of Sarsa Kitchen fame is opening a Filipino restaurant in Dubai.

The former "MasterChef Pinoy Edition" judge has been busy with preparations for the launch of the new establishment, called Kooya, at Dubai Marina.

In one of his Instagram posts last week, he said he hopes to officially open the restaurant soon.

"It's been a long, long month for us and it's still not finished… I know you guys are asking as to when we will officially open. Inshallah... Hopefully next week!" he said.

One of the celebrity chef's posts showed him on top of Kooya as he supervises the waterproofing of the restaurant's roof.

In another, Anglo was looking for chefs and staff to complete their team.

"Kamusta UAE! We are so excited and nervous for our little restaurant to open... If you are passionate about Filipino food and want to cook and serve good food/drinks with us, please do send your resume," he said.

Anglo also gave a glimpse of some of the dishes they intend to serve at Kooya such as chicken inasal and inihaw na tokwa.

